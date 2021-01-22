From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Twelve health workers comprising of three doctors and nine nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Medical centre, Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

The acting head of clinical services of the hospital, Mr. Ishaya Kola, who confirmed the development in Jalingo, yesterday evening, said the medical personnel were responding to treatment adequately.

“For this year alone, FMC has recorded 19 cases of COVID-19, out of which 12, unfortunately, are health workers. Among the health workers are three doctors and nine nurses. Unfortunately, one of them is dead.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director of the State’s Specialist hospital, Alex Maiyangwa, said mass testing was ongoing.

“In the last one month, we tested 363 cases and 60, without the health workers, turned out positive and, fortunately, no mortality.”