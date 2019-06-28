About 12 people were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Fagba area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the building, which was under construction, collapsed on Wednesday night, leaving many people trapped in the rubble.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Chief Executive Officer, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said there were no mortalities recorded.

He also said victims of the incident were undergoing treatment.

“This is just to inform you that a three-story building collapsed at K Farm, Fagba, Off Iju Road.

“The is building under construction, and people occupying the building have been evacuated and the injured are responding to treatment.

“No mortalities recorded. All the key stakeholders that are important in managing disaster in Lagos are on ground.

“However, the building will be pulled to ground zero for safety of the people living in the area.

“All the buildings adjacent or beside the collapsed building will be subjected to solid material testing, for your information.”

The sad incident came days after eight people were injured after a one-storey building collapsed in the Oshodi area of the state.

On June 13, three people were also hospitalised following the collapsed of a storey building under construction in Magodo area of the state.