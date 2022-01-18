From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Twelve people on Tuesday injured as a truck conveying log of wood collided with a commercial bus at Egbejoda area, along Ondo/Ife road, Osun State.

It was gathered that the truck conveying the log of wood hit the bus and twelve passengers injured in the accident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the accident.

The spokesperson of FRSC, Agnes Ogungbemi, blamed the accident on overloading and dangerous driving.

She said the victims have been taken to a private hospital for treatment.

“Our Ifetedo outpost attended to the emergency. The accident occurred along Ondo/Ife at Egbejoda Area. 12 people, 10 male 2 female were injured. Two vehicles were involved and the probable cause is dangerous driving and overloading,” Ogungbemi added.