From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved N1 billion each for 12 institutions for the establishment additional Centres of Excellence (COEs) in tertiary institutions.

This was in addition to 12 Centres of Excellence earlier established in varsities in the 2020 interventions.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The selected institutions include Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa; Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State; Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi; Federal College Education, Yola; Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna; Federal College of Education, Zaria; Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State; Alvan Ikoku Federal of Education, Owerri, Imo State; Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State; Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State; Yaba College of Technology, Lagos and Adeyemi College Education, Ondo.

TETFund Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said two institutions, a polytechnics and a College of Education, were selected in each geopolitical zone and would be funded for a period of five years.

Prof. Bogoro, thus, charged the benefiting institutions to hit the ground running and ensure that they strengthen the sustainability beyond the year 2026.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .