Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 12 passengers died in a ghastly motor accident that occurred in a village in Kano State at about 10.30am yesterday.

The accident, which involved two vehicles, occurred along Tsaida village, near Gaya town in Gaya Local Government Area of the state.

A witness, who was travelling on the same road to Azare, Bauchi State, said that he saw sympathizers removing the remains of the victims from the ill-fated vehicles, adding that the sight of the accident was sobering.

He told Daily Sun that the accident involved an 18-seater bus and another vehicle, which was cut into two to facilitate the removal of occupants.

A hospital official at Gaya General Hospital told Daily Sun on phone that 12 people died, explaining that they included one female, two children and eight males. He added that so far, 20 people sustained injuries as a result of the accident.

The hospital official, who sought anonymity, further disclosed that one of the vehicles was coming from Azare to Kano while the other was travelling from Maiduguri to Kano before the crash.

He attributed the accident to collision between the two vehicles.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Kabiru Daura, confirmed the accident but said that details would be released later.