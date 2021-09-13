From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded another community called Apiyejim in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, leaving eleven persons dead.

Though the spokesman for Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, did not pick up his call for confirmation, a media source quoted one Jonathan Ishaya who confirmed the development.

According to that source, the attackers invaded the Community at about 5:30pm on Sunday shooting sporadically at the villagers who were going about their normal activities.

The source who claimed to have sighted three of the assailants with AK-47 that, the gunmen operated for about five minutes did not set any house on fire as it used to be the case with previous attacks.

“I narrowly escaped the attackers. Bullets were flying where I was hiding. The victims are six women, three children and 3 men”, the media source quoted Jonathan.

Jonathan was further quoted to have commended the military for swift response to distress call which helped in curtailing the number of casualties.

