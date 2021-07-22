A day before the Tokyo Olympics officially opens, organisers have reported 12 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases linked to the event.

The organising committee said in their Thursday update that two athletes staying in the Olympic Village were among those who tested positive.

Neither are, however , Japanese.

Organisers said two more people from the Olympic Village are affected, but they are not athletes.

All four must now go into quarantine.

The latest numbers bring the total of positive tests since July 1 to 87. (dpa/NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.