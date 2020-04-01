Fred Ezeh, Abuja
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
The NCDC, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that nine cases were confirmed in Osun, two in Edo and one in Ekiti states.
“As at 12:30 pm, 1st April, there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine people have been discharged with two deaths,” the tweet said.
Twelve new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State
As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/SVxZ4H3pBd
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 1, 2020
A breakdown of cases by states in real time indicate that, currently, Lagos has 82 confirmed cases, FCT 28, Osun 14, Oyo 8, Ogun 4, Edo 4, Kaduna 3, Enugu 2, Bauchi 2 Ekiti 2, Rivers 1 and one case in Benue.
Two deaths have been recorded and 9 cases discharged since the outbreak began in the country.
