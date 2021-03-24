(NAN)

Twelve Nigerians have been accredited to officiate in the 2021/2023 international basketball window.

Afolabi Oni, the Media Coordinator of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said this followed the conclusion of the 2021 Federation International Basketball Association (FIBA) Commissioner and Referees examinations on Monday.

Oni added that current Technical Representative on the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) board, Adamu Janlong, was retained as Match Commissioner alongside Adeola Oboro and Akinsehinde Ishola.

“Also, Lai Alimi made a return to the continent as a certified referee alongside renowned FIBA referee Kingsley Ojeaburu.

“Others are Lagos-based Samuel Shofoluwe, Ayodeji Oladeji from Ibadan, Afolabi Ikuomola from Lagos, Opeyemi Ogunleye from Abuja and Gambo Musa from Jigawa.

“New entrant Fatima Ibrahim from Abuja is the only female that passed the exam and physical test.

“She is set to make her debut on the continent alongside Samuel Nuhu from Abuja who completed the 12-man list,” he stated.