From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

About 12 persons have been feared killed and over 5000 displaced after suspected herdsmen attacked some communities in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack, local sources said, which happened between Saturday night and early hours of Sunday destroyed several houses and food items; even as some members of the community were still missing at the time of this report.

Our sources listed some of the affected communities to include Tologa, Ndi-Obasi, Odoken all in Ekile Council ward of Ijigban District of Ado Local Government Area.

It was further gathered that following the attack, neighbouring communities including Obakoto, Odirewu, Offianka, Nwedoga, all in Ijigban council ward were also deserted for fear of attack by the invaders.

An indigene of Ekile ward, Andrew Ugbala, who spoke with newsmen on telephone yesterday afternoon, disclosed that the invaders stormed Ekile ward at about 11pm on Saturday and continued with the attacks on other affected communities until early hours of yesterday. “It was around 11pm on Saturday that we received call from our people that attackers suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have invaded our ward.

“Then, this early morning (Sunday) at about 1am, we received another call that the attackers are still carrying on with their attacks thereby killing people and setting our houses on fire.

“We quickly alerted our council chairman, James Oche and he wasted no time in alerting troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke who swiftly mobilized to the affected areas to avert further attacks,” Ugbala said.