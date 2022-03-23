From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Twelve out of the 13 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors are in Abia State for the PDP Governor’s Forum. The governor of Adamawa state, Alhaji Ahmad Fintri was still being expected.

The PDP Governors at the meeting being hosted by Gov Okezie Ikpeazu at his Umuobiakwa country home include, Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, of Rivers, Oyo, Benue and Enugu, respectively, who were said to have arrived yesterday.

Those who arrived this morning were Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Obaseki of Edo State, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.