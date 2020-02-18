Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

No few than 12 persons were again kidnapped along Itobe – Ajegu community in Ofu local government area of Kogi State few hours when six JAMB staff were also kidnapped along obajana- Kabba road

The Kidnappers according to source were demanding for 30 millions ransom to free the victims.

An eye witness account said that the abductees boarded a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Eleojo transport service with registration number KSF 19 XZ from Warri in Delta state on Sunday morning with 16 passengers heading to Anyigba in Dekina local government area of the state.

According to source who pleaded for anonymity revealed that the Toyota bus left Warri with 16 passengers, but four alighted at Okene and were left with 12 persons in the car including the driver.

The vehicles was said to have ran into the kidnappers in-between Itobe and Ajegu in Ofu local government area of Kogi state along the road.

The driver who was able to escape been kidnapped went to lay official report with the Police at Itobe Division.

The source also disclosed that abductors are demanding for 30 millions ransom fee to free them, but as at Tuesday evening have reduced the ransom to N1.5 million per victim.

Confirming the incident the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Ayah said the kidnapping incident occurred at Itobe but the police can not ascertained the number of people kidnapped.

He, however, disclosed that anti-robbery squad are already on ground to rescue the victims.