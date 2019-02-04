Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Twelve persons on Sunday afternoon lost their lives in a motor accident around Siun town, along Abeokuta-Sagamu expresway, Ogun State.

The crash, which was confirmed by the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Clement Oladele, involved a black KIA Cerato car and a Toyota SUV, which was conveying passengers from Kuto Motor Park in Abeokuta to Sagamu.

According to Oladele, the driver of the KIA car, inbound Abeokuta, was driving at high speed when the car suffered a burst tyre and the driver applied the brakes suddenly, which led him losing control of the car.

The car, with the registration number Lagos KJA 806 BT, was reported to have left its lane, crossed the median and collided with the passenger vehicle traveling on the opposite direction.

The FRSC sector commander added that the resultant crash led to the death of 12 persons, including the driver of the KIA car and 11 occupants of the Toyota SUV, with registration number Lagos LSR 334 FF.

Oladele explained further that the corpses of the victims of crash, five males, six females and a child, have been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

He urged members of the public whose family members travelled within the period to contact the FRSC Command in Abeokuta or OOUTH, Sagamu, for identification of the victims.

He also advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition, including driving with good tyres, and avoid excessive speeding.