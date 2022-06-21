By Bunmi Ogunyale

Twelve Schools across the country will from this Friday vie for honour in the 22nd edition of Nestle Milo Secondary School Basketball Championship slated to dunk off at the Indoor Hall, Nation Stadium, Lagos.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nestle Nigeria, Wassim El-Husseini, at a media conference held yesterday in Lagos, said the 22 years of continuous sponsorship in the life of any organisation is highly commendable and worthy of emulation, therefore the company deserves all the accolades for maintaining the sponsorship of the event despite some attendant challenges from time to time.

He also pointed out that over 12 alumni female players from this competition have represented Nigeria in AfroBasket, FIBA World Cup and Olympic Qualifying tournaments and Olympics prosper in which includes; Nkechi Akashili, Chioma Udiaja, Upe Atusu, Nkem Akaraiwe, Chidinma Nwakanwa and Patience Nene Okpe to mention but a few. “These players could never have found themselves in such an enviable position without the platform created for them by Nestle Milo competition to be identified to further develop their skills.

“In the same vein, a lot of male players discovered through this championship have featured in the NBA and top professional leagues across the globe after their college education in the USA.”

