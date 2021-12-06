From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The organiser of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship on Monday, in Abuja, announced that about 12 teams will participate in women’s invitational basketball championship.

In a statement issued by the Proprietor of Mark Mentors Basketball Club, Igoche Mark, the organisers disclosed that the tournament will hold between January 8 to 15, 2022.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to the organisers, the invitational tournament will hold at the indoor sports hall of the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja.

The organisers also claimed that the tournament is line with their promise to resurrect the dead local basketball leagues in 2022 across Nigeria through constant invitational tournaments and championships.

“The New Face of Basketball Movement is ready to erase the abomination committed in the last four years. Certainly, our local league will become an envy to many.

“In line with our determination to achieve this, an invitational basketball tournament involving 12 women teams will hold between January 8 to 15, 2022 at the indoor sports centre of the MKO Abiola stadium Abuja,” Mark noted in the statement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .