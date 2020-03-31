Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Government has announced that there is no case of coronavirus in the state, saying that the suspected carriers of the virus in the state have tested negative.

This is coming on the heels of the results of the latest tests carried out on 12 suspected cases.

The state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, who met with the state Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, declared that the state would do everything to prevent coronavirus disease.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, reiterated that vigilance and strict adherence to global best practices were the only antidote to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Adegbenro, who briefed the governor on the activities of the committee, said a door-to-door campaign has been embarked upon by the committee to sensitise the public on the disease.

He cautioned people against public gatherings just as he warned state residents to be wary of unhygienic practices.

He advised the people to engage in intensive hygienic practices and continue to practise all laid down protocols, particularly in regards to hand washing, in order to avoid the dreaded disease.

This is even as he called on security personnel to ensure that the lockdown order is implemented in every part of the state.