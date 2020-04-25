The State Government of Osun has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 among 167 people tested for Coronavirus infection.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, revealed that the new cases were recorded in Osogbo, Ife, Ede, Ikire and Ejigbo.

Isamotu said the fresh tests were carried out in the last two weeks of the lockdown, adding that the lockdown has proven effective in containing spread of the virus.

He said the news has brought the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 13.

The Commissioner urged residents of the state not to panic but should continue to comply with the stay-at-home directive of the government, observe social distancing and all precautionary measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Isamotu also reiterated that the ban on public gatherings remained in force, just as he urged residents to take the wearing of face mask in public places seriously as it is now compulsory across the state.