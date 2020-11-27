Fred Ezeh, Abuja

12 public universities, two from each geopolitical zone, have secured N1 billion each from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to establish Centres of Excellence.

The Centres of Excellence, according to TETFund, are expected to support strategic, applied research and expertise with potentials for industrial application, and also bring together complementary resources needed for technical development and industrial application.

The selected universities are Universities of Abuja, Benin, Ibadan, Maiduguri, Jos, Uyo, Lagos. Others are Bayero University Kano, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi; and Uthman Danfodio University, Sokoto.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, presented the allocation letter to Vice Chancellors of the selected universities at the inauguration of the centres in Abuja, on Thursday.