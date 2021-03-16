A 12-year-old boy, Lekan Benjamin, on Tuesday drowned at Asa River in Ilorin while swimming with his friends.

Mr Falade Olumuyiwa, Kwara State Director of Fire Service, while confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described it as unfortunate.

He said the incident happened when the victim, a student of Junior Secondary School, Ilorin, went swimming with some of his classmates while returning from school.

According to the fire director, the victim and his colleagues, who all live at Oja-lya area of llorin, always go to school within the vicinity of the river in groups.

He said the corpse of the deceased was recovered by some personnel of the state fire service under Ejiba bridge at Ejiba road, off Stadium road, Ilorin.

He disclosed that the body was immediately handed over to his father, Mr Monday Benjamin, amidst tears from other family members and sympathisers.

Olumuyiwa commiserated with the family of the deceased, advising parents to always guard against disaster by being mindful of the activities of their children. (NAN)