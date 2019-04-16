Emmanuel ADEYEMI, lokoja

It was a devastating shock for residents of Aniebo Quarters in Gadumo area of Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, on Sunday as a 12-year-old boy took his own life in revenge for a discipline meted on him by his sister.

The boy identified as Bobo was said to have ended his life after taking some poisonous substance (sniper) in their home.

According to neighbors, the boy was said to have taken the action in reaction to the punishment given to him by his elder sister.

It was learned that the elder sister of the deceased had asked him to serve punishment for some misdemeanor shortly after they returned from church service but was unwilling to serve it.

The father of the deceased was said to have waded in by asking the boy to carry out “frog jump” as punishment.

Our correspondent learned after serving the said punishment, the deceased went inside the room and took the poison unknown to the parents.

It was learned that the parents only got to know after the poison had taken negative tolls on the deceased and all efforts to remedy the situation was to no avail as he eventually gave up the ghost.

The remains of the deceased have been taken home for burial.

When contacted, spokesman of the Kogi Police Command, Williams Aya said he was yet to get the report of such incident.

He, however, promised to get back to our reporter after contacting the DPO in charge of the area.