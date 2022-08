By Henry Uche, Lagos

A 12-year-old schoolboy of Gateway Schools, Enugu, Ugbomyke Princewill Ebubechukwu, has emerged the winner of the first edition of Heirs Life Essay Championship. The nationwide competition was organised by Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) with over one thousand entries submitted from across the country. A statement from Heir’s Communication Manager, Timilehin Adebiyi confirms this.

As the overall winner, Princewill was presented with a brand-new laptop, the prize for first place, while proprietress Dr Loveline Ndu received the Heirs Life Essay Championship cup and N500,000 worth of books and other educational materials for the school (Gateway Schools) at the award ceremony held in Enugu, recently.

Participating students were tasked to submit a 500-word essay on the topic, ‘If I were the President of Nigeria.’ The over 1000 entries received were graded by a team of experts under the leadership of a notable Professor of English Language, followed by a selection interview for further quality assurance.

According to Adebiyi, other winners include Purity Chukwudi Chetachi, a Basic 5 pupil of Star of Hope School, Lagos, who emerged first runner-up and won a cash prize of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000), and Abidoye Habeeb, a JSS 2 student of Mivara Secondary School, Lagos, who won third place with a cash prize of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000).

The MD/CEO of Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, stressed that the essay competition was designed to showcase the highly intellectual young future leaders of Nigeria.

He said, “All the students who participated in this competition are winners. However, we can only award a few of them. Indeed, the quality of essays that we received from these amazing students was fascinating and the winner, Princewill Ugbomyke, expressed himself in such a remarkable way that one could easily visualise his dreams for our country. We congratulate Princewill, his school, and the other finalists, and wish all of them a very bright future.”

Speaking on behalf of the star prize winner (Ugbomyke Princewill Ebubechukwu) his parents, Mr & Mrs Ebubechukwu, appreciated Heirs Life for their initiative and the opportunity given to students to compete in an educative and cordial manner and wished the Management of Heirs Life greater successes in their future endeavours.

The Heirs Life Essay Championship is one of the company’s activities to launch its flagship product for schools – the Heirs Smart School Plan, an affordable low-cost plan that promises to pay a child’s school fees throughout his/her stay in the school if the parent is unable to do so in a case of death or permanent disability. The Smart School Plan served as an inspiration for the essay competition.