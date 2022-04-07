From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A 12-year-old girl (names withheld) who was lured and raped by a 52-year-old Islamic teacher in a Kaduna community has given birth to a baby boy without going under a knife.

It took the dedication of four specialists at Barrau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, to have her baby safely delivered by herself.

In mid 2021, June to be specific, the girl was said to be Hawking local ‘chopchop’ called chin-chin at Unguwan Fantaro, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state, when a pretending buyer who was later identified as Salihu, an elementary Islamic teacher lured and raped her.

That unholy ministration by a 52-year-old supposed father later resulted in a ‘child’ pregnancy that put the girl at risk of complications that may arise if proper care was not taken.

Available information showed that Salihu, who is currently weeding the government farm with short garments, used his room located adjacent to a tsangaya school (traditional Qur’anic school) where he tutors young boys to memorise the Qur’an, to perpetrate the dastardly act.

But to save the life of the girl and that of her fetus three months into the pregnancy, the State’s Ministry of Human Services and Social Development took her into custody through a Ummulkhairi Foundation to monitor and avail her needed medical and psychosocial services.

Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Hajiya Hafsat Baba hinted that “the little girl gave birth to a baby boy three weeks ago, and I am happy the doctors at Barau Dikko hospital were able to manage her well to give birth on her own rather than allowing her to go through a caesarean section.

“Four doctors in that facility dedicated their expertise and time to her to ensure both the girl and her baby survive.

“Though the baby is with us, we just handed her over to her mother on Wednesday. We are however not leaving any stone unturned to see that justice prevails and the man who put the little girl in a family way pays for his action”, she said.