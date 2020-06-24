Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A 12-year-old boy in Oyo State identified as Venzan Qudus sustained serious gunshot injuries on Tuesday in an attempt by his parents to test a so-called bulletproof charm.

The boy, who resides with his parents in Ibadan at Aba-Oyo, along Idi-Igba Road in Olorunda, in Lagelu Local Government Area, barely survived the gunshot by his father’s friend.

Reliable sources say the parents, Mr and Mrs Daniel Qudus, watched in horror as their son was shot on the cheek and hand in an attempt to test the potency of a newly-acquired bulletproof charm.

As Venzan fell on the ground writhing in pain in a pool of his own blood, his parents were said to be shocked that the charm did not work as expected.

Mr Qudus, a native of Cotonou in the Republic of Benin, purportedly instructed his friend, Mr Akinyemi Akinlolu, to shoot his son to test the ‘bulletproof’ charm.

Bullets from the dane gun reportedly impacted the cheek and hand of the 12-year-old who was rushed to the hospital where eyewitnesses confirmed that he was still breathing as of the time of this report.

A woman, who said she was at the village to buy vegetables, stated that she had heard the gunshot and saw the boy in a pool of blood, adding that policemen arrived shortly after the incident and made some arrests.

‘This is not news to us here in this area,’ said a village resident who identified himself as Gbadebo. ‘Some hunters recently went hunting for bushmeat and they shot each other while trying to test their charm.

‘This morning (Tuesday), we all rushed to the village when we heard the Cotonou man killed his son while trying to test his charm again. We met the boy in the pool of blood, while the man (father) was crying profusely.

‘A few minutes later, the police suspected to be from SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) came and took him away with all the people in his shop. As we speak, all the residents who are from Cotonou in our area have fled.’

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Oyo State Police Command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident and said three persons have been arrested in connection with the episode.

‘It was a case of attempted murder of one Venzan Qudus, age 12-years-old, who was shot with a dane gun on his cheek and hand by one Akinyemi Akinlolu, who is aged 44, on the instruction and in the presence of his father, one Daniel Qudus,’ the police spokesman stated.

‘It occurred at Aba-Oyo, Olorunda area of Olorunda, while testing the efficacy of a newly acquired traditional bullet repellant charm.

‘Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. The victim was transferred to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for treatment.’