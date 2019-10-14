Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 12-year old girl, who was repeatedly raped by a popular pastor, a native doctor and a neighbour, has given birth to a baby girl at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) in Edo State.

The three suspects, who are aged between 30 and 59, have been arrested by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and would be arraigned in court next week.

A source at NAPTIP said the suspects confessed to have repeatedly had carnal knowledge of the girl.

Sources at the ISTH said the young mother was admitted for a case of pre eclampsia (one of the hypertensive disorders in pregnancy) and she was booked for an emergency cesarean section (CS) and was delivered of a baby girl.

The rape victim reportedly lost her father at the age of five and she was asked to stay with the pastor when she was six-years-old.

The pastor was said to have slept with her repeatedly until she was taken away to stay with the native doctor who also raped her repeatedly.

When the girl started staying with her aunt, a neighbour violated her severally until she got pregnant.

A doctor at the ISTH, Dr. Eugene Usifoh, in his Facebook page described it as unhappy story as the man inside of him left, which made him in total disarray while almost shedding tears.