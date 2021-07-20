By Monica Iheakam

Twelve years after the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, Team Nigeria’s 4x100m women’s relay team is asking questions on the whereabouts of their silver medal.

In a video shared on her Facebook page, a member of the relay team Franca Idoko called out the NOC for their failure to upgrade their bronze to silver.

Nigeria’s 10th Relay medal on the global stage came at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in the women’s 4x100m quartet of Franca Idoko, Halimat Ismaila, Gloria Kemasuode and Oludamola Osayomi and Agnes Osazuwa brought home the Bronze medal in 43.04 seconds, behind Russia and Belgium.

The International Olympic Committee IOC in 2016 upgraded the bronze medal to silver after a wild spread government sponsored doping scandal reached havoc on Russian athletes.

In a letter from the IOC addressed to President of NOC, Engr Habu Gumel and signed by Pere Miro, the IOC wrote; “it is our pleasure to inform you that your relay team is now placed second in this same event”.

However, 12 years later, the athletes are yet to receive their silver medal from the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

“My name is Franca Ene -Idoko, a Beijing 2008 Olympics Silver medalist. Initially we won a bronze medal but we were later upgraded to silver in 2016 because a Russian athlete failed a drug test.

“The Nigeria Olympic Committee has refused to give us our Silver medal and I don’t know why.

“I am making this Video because I know that the Nigeria Olympic Committee is in Tokyo and it is the best time for them to meet the appropriate authorities like the international Olympic Committee IOC.

“We are begging, I worked for this medal in snow, rain, sun and I deserve to have it.”

