About 120 football teams across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria are expected to take part in the 14th edition of the Inter-State U-15 Emeka Anyaoku football tournament scheduled to hold on July 3 in Lagos.

His Excellency, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who was the former Secretary-General of Commonwealth Nations, is sponsoring the much-anticipated competition.

In a chat in Lagos, tournament coordinator, Aliu Ganiu said 120 teams would assemble in Lagos for the competition saying that N3 million would be shared among the champions, the first runner-up, and second runner-up.

Ganiu disclosed that the organising committee recently met the cup donor, Chief Anyaoku and he had given them the necessary support to make this year’s edition a memorable one and urged the committee to ensure that all the teams come from six geo-political zones.

“This is the biggest task for the committee and we are trying to talk to our partners in another part of the country to give us more football academies who have football pedigree because we want to select and allow teams who are disciplined and play good football to participate and avoid any form of hooliganism during and after the match,” he said.

Ganiu revealed that the venue for the competition would be announced as soon as the targeted number of the clubs have completed their registration forms.

