Nigerian gospel group, 121 Selah, has proven its ability by dominating the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition.

The band was the first to bag a ‘Golden Voice’ award – given to best performing group of each night – in the spectacular stage performances. Week after week, the group blended effectively and displayed true finesse in its song arrangements and delivery.

121 Selah and its fellow Nigerian group, Eva Chorale both delivered stirring performances not only to their Nigerian audiences but also to Africa at large. They not only raised the bar higher, becoming two of the groups that are strong competitors for the $100, 000 cash prize, but they are equally building their roles as admired and inspirational ambassadors for Nigeria. Despite the fact that both groups are first timers in the competition, they have impacted it by always managing to lift the spirit of the audience and fellow competitors whenever they perform.

Themed ‘Kings and Queens’, this week edition of Amazing Voices celebrated the royalty of every genre represented in the competition. A challenging song selection was made that resulted in the groups needing to dig deep within themselves to render their interpretation of iconic compositions. Eva Chorale added flavour to Travis Greene’s Intentional while 121 Selah spiced up Let the Praise Begin by Fred Hammond.

With their marked gospel influences, both Eva Chorale and 121 Selah have remained within this genre, but at this stage of the competition, the judges were hoping to hear a different sound that would take the groups out of their comfort zone.

This week’s task proved to be an obstacle for Eva Chorale as their arrangement fell short. Despite showing gradual growth soaring towards the finishing line, Eva Chorale received the lowest score of the evening. Their road to fame as well deserving contestants of Old Mutual Amazing Voices ended, leaving 121 Selah to hold the fort in representing Nigeria.

Zwai Bala, the show’s music advisor, described 121 Selah’s polished musicality as spiritual. According to P. D Wallson, 121 Selah’s group leader, every themed performance to this point has been a challenge and an awakening experience for the group. With few more rounds ahead, there is no telling who will be the ultimate winner of this season.

The Old Mutual Amazing Voices pan-African singing competition is designed to allow unsigned talent to showcase their creativity and win a life changing $100,000 to kick-start their musical career. Fans can watch the show every Sunday at 4pm on DStv’s Africa Magic channel.

