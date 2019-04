The World Health Organisation (WHO) said 12, 390 children are yet to be vaccinated against childhood killer diseases in Nasarawa State.

WHO Coordinator in the state, Dr. Idang Ebong, disclosed this at a news conference, in Lafia, yesterday, to mark the 2019 African Vaccination Week. He said most of the unvaccinated children are those of very poor parents, marginalised and hard to reach rural areas of the state.