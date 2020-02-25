Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

No fewer than 124 female students of Gregorian College, a mission secondary school run by Daughters of Divine Love Congregation, located at Ogidi, Anmabra State, escaped death by the whiskers as fire gutted their hostel on Sunday night.

When journalists visited the school yesterday, the principal, Rev. Sister Joseph Ann Anokwu, said fire started at about 10pm while the students were downstairs for night lessons. Sister Anokwu said the fire may have been caused by a pressing iron that was plugged and forgotten by one of the students in her room.

“We were downstairs when suddenly we heard shouting of ‘fire’, ‘fire’, ‘fire’. We saw smoke billowing. We alerted fire service operatives but a lot of things were damaged before the fire was eventually quenched. The third floor was completely razed and the students lost virtually everything- books, clothes, lockers, cupboard – everything gone but we thank God no life was lost.”

She appealed to Governor Willie Obiano and people of goodwill in Anambra State and beyond to come to the aid of the school and the students to enable them fix the school and resume learning as soon as possible.