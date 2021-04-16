From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo government, yesterday, said no fewer than 124,817 pregnant women have tested positive for HIV between 2017 till date in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu disclosed this at the launch of HIV Treatment Surge campaign in the state organized by APIN Public Health Initiatives in collaboration with CDC Nigeria and United States government. He said out of the infected pregnant women, 926 have accessed elimination of Mother-To-Child-Transmission of the disease..

He expressed the readiness of his administration to rid the state of HIV/AIDS.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Oladunni Odu said the launch of HIV treatment surge campaign was another first of its kind in the state.

The governor also disclosed that almost two million condom caplets had been distributed in the state since 2017 till date.

“Our government places premium on improved living standard of our people, where they live, work and play. It is our avowed determination to put a stop to all forms of preventable morbidity and mortality.

“The HIV pandemic requires us to open our eyes and not dismiss HIV infection as someone else issue. It requires us to open our arms to people living with HIV and give them our solidarity and support. I call on all international partners, Civil Society Organizations, religious bodies and other stakeholders to continue to join hands with government in order to achieve the ultimate goal.

“As a people-oriented government, we shall continue to provide the enabling social and policy environment to facilitate HIV/AIDS intervention programmes,” he added.

U.S Consul General in Nigeria, Claire Pierangelo said the programme is helping to identify people living with HIV and place those identified on free life-saving treatment.

Pierangelo urged the Ondo State government to eliminate all fees charged by healthcare facilities for nonessential services.