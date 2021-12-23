From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Civil Service Commission has approved the promotion of 126 Civil Servants in the state

A breakdown of those promoted included five Deputy Directors on Grade Level 15 who were elevated to the rank of Director on Grade Level 16.

Others were 36 Grade Level 14 officers who were elevated to the rank of Deputy Director on Grade Level 15.

The Chairman, Kano Civil Service Commission, Bello Mohammad Kiru announced the promotion at the end of the Commission’s senior staff promotion exercise meeting .

Kiru who expressed delight at the smooth conduct of the promotion exercise, urged workers in the state to continue to rally round the administration towards providing quality service to the people.

The Chairman equally pointed out that four disciplinary cases of dismissal were addressed by the Commission adding that the cases bothered on forged documents and falsification of their information.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Sani Abdullahi Kofar Mata dwelt on the need for workers to take their work seriously.