Emma Jemegah

A total of 1,275 student athletes in Delta State across all the 25 local governments in the state will today and tomorrow compete for honours in the Delta State School Sports Festival.

It is the final lap of the competition, which had started at preliminary level in various LGs in the state.

Just as the Government of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa revived the Principals Cup football competition, the administration also revived the school sports festival, which had been in limbo for seven years.

This edition is the maiden one after the revival, as the school students are to compete in nine sports, which are athletics, chess, scrabble, volleyball, basketball, handball, badminton, table tennis and tennis.

Interestingly, the final of the Headmasters’ Cup football competition organized for all primary schools in the state also takes place tomorrow, the final day for the Delta School Sports Festival.

The state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chiedu Ebie was excited about the talents expected to come out from the competition.