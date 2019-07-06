Head Coach of the U20 Women National Team, Christopher Danjuma has invited to camp 25 players to start preparations for the women’s football tournament of the 12th All-Africa Games scheduled for Rabat, Morocco next month.

The list includes two of the standout players of the Super Falcons at the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and defender Chidinma Okeke, as well as Efih Peace, Gift Monday, Folashade Ijamilusi, Rafiat Sule and Cynthia Aku.

The participating countries in the women’s football tournament of the 12th All-Africa Games are those who also took part in the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana late last year, with host Ghana now replaced by host nation, Morocco. All invited players are expected to report at the Agura Hotel, Abuja, today along with their international passports, birth certificates and training kits. The women’s football tournament of the 12th All-Africa Games will hold between August 19 and 31.

Full list of 25 Falconets invited to camp

Uduabong Peter (Ibom Angels); Bashirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Peace Efih (Rivers Angels); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Gift Monday (FC Robo); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo); Mary Saiki (Nasarawa Amazons); Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons); Zainab Olapade (Sunshine Queens); Esther Momoh (Confuence Queens); Akudo Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens); Catherine Kenneth (Rivers Angels); Patricia Innocent (Sunshine Queens); Christiana Obia (Osun Babes); Rita Akarekor (Sunshine Queens); Josephine Mathias (Rivers Angels); Rafiat Sule (Bayelsa Queens); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Mary Anjor (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Adeboye (FC Robo); Omowunmi Oshobukola (Sunshine Queens)