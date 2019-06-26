Emma Njoku

Nigeria will trade tackles with Cameroon, South Africa and Zambia in Group B of the football event at the 12th All-Africa Games which will hold in Morocco later this year.

In the draw for the football event of the games conducted in Cairo, Egypt, host nation, Morocco, will compete in Group A that also has Equatorial Guinea, Mali and Algeria.

Organisers have reiterated that this year’s All-Africa Games women football event will be contested by players under the age of 20. This means Nigeria’s team will be composed of the U20 girls, also known as Falconets.

Some months ago, CAF announced that the teams that featured at the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana in November/December 2018, would be the same teams to contest the gold medal of the football event of the All-Africa Games.

The 12th All African Games will hold between the late August and early September this year.