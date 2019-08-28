Nigeria will battle Burkina Faso for the gold medal in the men’s football event at the ongoing African Games in Morocco.

The Flying Eagle defeated Mali 5-4 via penalties in he first semi-final clash, yesterday, while Burkina Faso dumped out Mali also on penalties after playing out 1-1 draw in the regulation time.

The Paul Aigbon-led tutored team began yesterday’s game on a positive note as they made series of attack only to be denied by the woodwork.

Mali had the chance to take the lead in the 35th minute, but they fluffed their opportunity.

The second half didn’t produce many actions as both teams played cautiously in order not to make errors.

After 90 minutes of no goal, the game went into penalties and the Flying Eagles edged their Malian counterparts 5-4 on penalties to face the winner between Senegal and Burkina Faso in the final.

This is the first time the Flying Eagles will be representing Nigeria at the All Africa Games.