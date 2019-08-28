Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have qualified for the final of the African Games holding in Rabat, Morocco, after defeating Mali 5-4 via penalties in the semi-final clash.

The Paul Aigbon-led team began the game on a positive note as they made a series of attacks only to be denied by the woodwork.

Mali had the chance to take the lead in the 35th minute, but they fluffed their opportunity.

The second half didn’t produce many actions as both teams played cautiously in order not to make errors.

After 90 minutes of no goal, the game went into penalties and the Flying Eagles edged their Malian counterparts 5-4 on to face the winner between Senegal and Burkina Faso in the final.

This is the first time the Flying Eagles will be representing Nigeria at the All Africa Games.