As Edo State intensifies preparations for the hosting of All Nigerian Football Veterans Cup in October 2022, head coach of Edo All Stars, Minister Oviawe, has said that Edo State has put all necessary logistics in place to make the hosting of Nigerian All Stars a huge success.

The former Bendel Insurance captain assured football fans that the state is ready to host and win, adding that the cup will be used to honour the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, for his contributions to sports development in the State.

“I am delighted that Edo State is hosting the 12th edition of the National Veteran Cup. Since inception, Edo has never been privileged to host, now that we are hosting the 12th edition, we will do our best to surpass previous records of other states.

“Edo State was originally the home of sports in Nigeria, but along the line we lost that position. Now I am very happy that this present government is doing everything to make the state regain its lost position in sports.

“I also want to use this medium to appeal to the state government for support, we need a lot of things to make this hosting succeed. People are looking up to us to do what other states have not done because they know that the Edo State government and its people are sports loving people. We are training very hard because we want to host and win. Edo All Stars will also use the competition to honour our sports loving Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, and Chief Lucky Igbinedion for their contributions to sports development in Edo State and Nigeria in general.”