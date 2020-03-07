The Biennal Nigeria Police Games ends today at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra State, with power about to change hands.

Force Headquarters, as at yesterday were leading comfortably on the medals’ table, while the second and third place positions are being keenly contested by Zone 11 and the defending champions, Zone 2.

One major highlight of the games was the surprise starting of the swimming events, yesterday.

By the time the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano visited the swimming pool site on Thursday, most people who thronged to the place doubted the possibility of the swimming event holding, as it was still under construction, but the governor assured that it would be ready for the games.

True to his promise, the swimming events went on without hitches and the Force Headquarters dominated with little or no challenge coming from Zone 2.

In Asaba, where the golf events were held, Zone 1 beat others to win six gold and five silver medals just as Zone 11 dominated the Dart events.

Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, expressed satisfaction with the athletes’ performance. He also thanked the Anambra State government for being a wonderful host.