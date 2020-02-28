The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is a special guest of honour expected to declare the 12th edition of the Police Games open today in Awka, Anambra State.

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba assured that the nation’s number two citizen would be in Awka for the opening ceremony of the event in which a total of 31 sports would be competed for.

Mba added that there were plans to use this event not only to prepare the police athletes for the forthcoming National Sports Festival in Benin, but also to begin the process of bringing out athletes that would take over from great police ambassadors like Chioma Ajunwa, late Sunday Bada and Samuel Peter. “We want to take our rightful place in the sports scene. Our athletes have been in camp in the past two months and so we expect the very best at the games,” Mba noted.

A total of 12 zones will be competing at the games with all zones, having three states each except zones 2 and 6. Zone 2 comprises only Lagos and Ogun, while Zone 6 (Calabar) comprises four states.