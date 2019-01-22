National Chairman and Presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) Dr Yunusa Tanko says that about 13.5 million Nigerians are out of school due to the lack of prompt attention to the educational system in the country.

Tanko made this known on Monday while flagging off the party’s campaign in Benue. The event which was held Katsina-Ala , Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue state, also witnessed the presentation of flags to its governorship, national and state assemblies candidates.

He explained further that of the number, over 5.5 million are predominantly youths from the northern part of the country who cannot acquire education due to poverty.

Tanko promised that if voted into power the party would work assiduously to promote free and compulsory education as well create more jobs for the teeming youths of the country.

“Over 60 percent of the country’s population are unemployed, uneducated. Nigerian government has failed to embrace the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizations(UNESCO) set standard which says that every country of the world must dedicate 26 percent of its total budget to education. Government of Nigeria only dedicated 5percent of its total budget to education.

“This is grossly inadequate because we have about 28 federal universities, 35 States universities, 55 federal polytechnics, 104 unity schools. Therefore, NCP as a party has come with a paradigm shift with the sole aim of developing our educational system, transportation, take care of security, food, power and employment of our young graduates”.

“We will ensure that these 13.5 million people are in school and giving free and compulsory education to develop our society. While we cut down the level of unemployment, we will embark on training, retraining, funding, recruiting and equipping of security agencies to tackle insurgency and protect the sovereignty of the country.”

In her speech after receiving her flag, the house of representatives candidate for Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo federal Constituency, Mrs. Elizabeth Shuluwa, promised to mobilize the people of the area and do whatever that is necessary to ensure NCP win all the elections in the state.

She explained that her people had asked her to contest the position as a reward to her for serving them well in other capacities in the past.

“I am very happy that the national leadership of NCP is in support of our candidatures and we do our best to win the election in the state.

“I was in APC and after l won election, the power that be stole my mandate. Then, I went to SDP, won the primary election but the national leadership of SDP denied me victory without giving me any reason. But l know that NCP will give me victory and stand by me because they don’t promote Criminality.

“I have not failed any elections because my people are always in support of my aspiration because they believe I will always represent them very well,” Shuluwa stated.

She called on the electorate to get their permanent voter cards (PVC) so that they can vote candidates of their choice in the coming elections.