Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has raised the suspicion that it is being under paid from oil proceeds on the principle of 13 percent derivation.

The state government, therefore, approved the engagement of two consultants to probe the suspected shortfalls in the payment.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this in Asaba while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting.

Aniagwu said the consultants would review records at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Federal Ministry of Finance and other relevant agencies to probably reconcile figures, and find out if the Federal Government has been faithful to its obligation.

According to him, the decision to probe the proceeds of oil derivation was part of measures to revive the state economy following the impact of COVID-19.

“There are instances where the Federal Government would say they are paying subsidies. On such occasions, if amount is N100 for instance, and the government pays N40 for subsidies, they will now base the 13 percent derivation on N60 instead of the initial N100.

“This is what we want to reconcile, hence we are engaging the services of the consultants. If at the end of the day, nothing is discovered, the consultants will not be paid but if anything is realised, we will apply for refunds, and the consultants will be entitled to 11.5 percent,” he said.

Aniagwu said council also approved N600 million as counterpart fund for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) projects, and another N809 million as counterpart to fund projects being handled by UNESCO and other global agencies.