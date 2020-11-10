Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The coalition of militant groups in the nine states of the Niger Delta region under the aegis of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) have declared their support for the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, over his comment on the alleged diversion of the 13 percent oil derivation funds by Governors of the oil producing states.

The RNDA has also thrown its weight behind plans by President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly check mate Niger Delta governors on the 13 per cent derivation fund with the establishment of a Coastal Royal Development Agency to ensure direct funding of development and empowerment projects to oil producing communities in the region.

According to the RNDA, though the informed position on the misappropriation of the 13 per cent derivation by state governors is included in the 12-point demand of the militant groups to the Federal Government, the position of Omo-Agege further buttress the Federal Government’ position on the review of key issues including the payment of gas flare penalty funds, the utilization of the 13 percent derivation funds, direct involvement of Oil producing Communities in the sharing of the funds and the involvement of the Host Communities (HOSTCOM) in the issue of pipeline surveillance security contract jobs.

The RNDA, in a communiqué issued after its meeting via electronic mail and signed by its coordinator, Johnmark Ezonebi aka Gen Obama, stated that consensus had been reached among the group, stakeholders and traditional rulers that the militant group should step down its recent 21 days ultimatum and allowed President to address their grievances.