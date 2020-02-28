PAUL OMOKUVIE, BAUCHI

No fewer than 13 persons have died in a mutiple road accident that occurred on Friday in Bauchi within few a hours and interval.

Our correspondent learnt that the accidents occurred in Tashan Maiturare and Takandan Giwa on the busy Bauchi – Jos road in Toro LGA of the state.

The first accident was said to have happened at about 9pm on Thursday involving a Peugeot J5 bus with another car in a head on collision which caused the affected vehicles to go up in in flames killing11 on the spot with many injured.

The second accident, our correspondent learnt occurred in the early hours of Friday involving a Vectra car close to Takandan Giwa village. The vehicle veered off the road into the bush leaving two dead while others were injured.

A source told our correspondent that the two accidents were caused by various traffic rules infringement by the drivers of the vehicles.

As of the time of filing this report, Bauchi Sector Command of the FRSC, when contacted, confirmed the accidents but said that it was still gathering details which it will make public as soon as possiblle

