No fewer than 13 persons died in two separate accidents on the Oloru-Bode Saadu road, on the outskirts of Ilorin, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said, yesterday.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Kwara, Jonathan Owoade, said the crashes occurred as a result of driver’s loss of concentration, over speeding, and tyre burst.

“Two different road traffic crashes occurred this morning at the Jebba-Oloru axis, one was due to over speeding and boredom, it rammed into a stationary truck while the second was as a result of tyre burst,” he said.

According to him, the first accident involving a bus and a truck occurred at about 4am at Aiyekale community.

“Out of 19 passengers, 11 persons died on the spot, one died in the hospital while seven sustained different degrees of injures,” he said.

Owoade said the second accident, which was as a result of tyre burst, happened at Lakanla bridge, and “eight persons were involved, one died and another injured.”

He said the bodies had been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital morgue and those who sustained injures were receiving treatment.

The sector commander cautioned motorists against night journeys and reckless driving in the interest of their lives and that of the passengers.