Maduka Nweke

Stakeholders in the housing industry have risen against federal government’s encroachment on private sectors’ segments saying government should create enablement but not venture. They agreed there are housing deficits but advised that government should stay off and only regulate.

One of the respondents to PropertyMart, Mr. Dick Achimota, the promoter of House 12, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State said Nigeria should not be doing pilot project at this time rather, there should be broad based scheme that will be championed by the private sectors to solve the problem of housing in the land.

According to him, “Why is Government finding it difficult to take the bull by the horn? Why should it be the area they should pave way for the private sector to operate that they are flying? It is a mark of inefficiency, an indication that they have lost steam,”he said.

Another respondent, Mrs. Nguvan Daniels, an independent developer said that government’s incursion into property sector is not bad but that they should draw out template for the private sector or at worst enter into partnership with the private individuals. “This is the way it should go. When these estates are delivered, they will go into the hands of their party politicians. This will eventually kill the aim of increasing the house supply and crashing the cost. The moment these houses get into the hands of politicians they will no longer be affordable, “she said.

During the new year broadcast the Federal Government said it will complete all the 13 housing estates under the National Housing Project Plan in order to reduce the housing deficit in the country.

Speaking on the housing deficits, President Muhammad Buhari said his government will also complete and inaugurate the 47 ongoing road projects, including those leading to the nation’s ports and major bridges, including substantial work on the Second Niger Bridge in 2020.

In his letter to Nigerians to commemorate the New Year, which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Abuja, he said that aside the housing, Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri and Enugu international airports would also be inaugurated in 2020.