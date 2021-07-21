From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than 13 persons including a three-month-old baby have been feared killed in two separate attacks on communities of Guma, Benue State, on Tuesday, sources say.

The attacks come barely 24 hours after eight persons, including two aid workers, were killed by suspected herdsmen in the same Guma.

According to local sources, a bus loaded with some mourners who were returning from a burial at Umenger was attacked by gunmen around Torkula village, resulting in the death of three persons while two others who were shot are currently receiving treatment at the hospital in Makurdi.

The deceased three-month-old baby was said to have been shot in the chest while his mother who narrowly survived the attack was also shot on the lap.

In a separate attack on Tuesday night, Udei Branch community was raided by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen. Eight persons were reportedly killed.

Confirming the attacks on his council, the Chairman of Guma Local Government Area, Caleb Aba, said 13 persons were killed in two separate attacks on Udei Branch and Torkula.

‘It is true that there was an attack yesterday. There was a burial in Torkula and people who were coming back from the burial came under attack and about five people were killed,’ he said.

‘At about 10 pm yesterday, there was another attack at Branch Ude where about eight people were killed, totalling about 13 people only yesterday.

‘Two people were injured by the information I received and they are now receiving treatment in the hospital,’ Aba stated.

When contacted, police spokeswoman DSP Catherine Anene said she was yet to be briefed on the attack and promised to call our reporter back as soon as she receives information.

