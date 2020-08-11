Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

About 13 persons were feared killed by gunmen, yesterday at Ukpogo community, Edikwu Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

The gunmen, suspected to be armed militia gang, had reportedly stormed the sleepy village at about 4am over disputed chieftaincy stool. They were said to have shot sporadically in all directions.

The attack was said to have left some of the victims with injuries while some compounds were also set ablaze.

A source from the area, who spoke with Daily Sun, said he was still sleeping when sounds of gunshots resonated across the village and everyone started scampering for safety.

The source, who confirmed the attack was due to chieftaincy tussle, said the dispute was over the stool of Alegwu of Edikwu which dates back to 1994.

“This tussle has continued to lead to persistent killings in the community by armed militia gangs who are usually hired by an aggrieved contender to the stool but on self exile.

“The man (name withheld) disagreed with the choice of the kingmakers of the community who elected the late Imoni Otokpa as Alegwu of Edikwu before his death in 2018.

It was further gathered that the latest attack on the community was coming just three months after Governor Samuel Ortom, represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, intervened in the matter by conveying a peace meeting of stakeholders of the community last May.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack, saying 13 dead bodies have been recovered from the area while investigation is still ongoing.