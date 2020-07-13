Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on Monday, inaugurated the Governing Council of 13 Federal Universities, including the newly established Federal University of Health Sciences, Otokpo, Benue State.

Others are Federal Universities in Lokoja, Lafia, Kashere, Wukari, Dutsin-Ma, Dutse, Ndufu-Alike, Onye-Ekiti, Otuoke, Birnin-Kebbi, Gusau and Gashua.

The Minister, in his address, during the inauguration ceremony held at the headquarters of National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja, explained that the action was a measure of stability and continuity in the education system.

He said: “It’s gratifying that the Council was made up of eminent and well respected Nigerians who have been tested and have contributed in various ways to the growth, development and upliftment of Nigerian University system.”

He informed the new council members that it is on their shoulders that the effort of the government to improve the quality of output in tertiary institutions lie, in the next four years of their tenure.

The Minister was, however, optimistic that they would bring in their wealth of experience, adherence and respect for the rule of law and due process in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He reminded them of their responsibilities and cautioned against interfering in the day to day management of the school, which is completely out of their mandate.

He said: “You are expected to ensure prudent and judicious management of the institution’s limited funds. Additionally, you are expected to come up with ideas that would improve the revenue generation of the institutions through creative, innovative and productive ventures as well as endowments.

“As Council, you are expected to respect the principle of Federal Character in the appointment of members of Staff and also comply with relevant laws and government guidelines, in addition to ensuring transparency, probity and due process in the selection and appointment of principal officers.”

He also enjoined them to promote a harmonious working relationship with the management and serve as a stabilizing force in times of crisis, especially with staff and student unions.

Adamu also charged them to put in effective strategies for early detection and eradication of social vices such as cultism, religious intolerance, sexual harassment, examination malpractices, drug abuse etc in their respective institutions.

“Finally, I am soliciting your effective support and cooperation with the Visitation Panel that would soon be coming to your universities. We hope that, together, we can enthrone a culture of probity and academic excellence in tertiary institutions,” he said.