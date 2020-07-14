Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, yesterday, inaugurated the Governing Council of 13 federal universities, including the newly established Federal University of Health Sciences, Otokpo, Benue State.

Others are Federal Universities in Lokoja, Lafia, Kashere, Wukari, Dutsin-Ma, Dutse, Ndufu-Alike, Onye-Ekiti, Otuoke, Birnin-Kebbi, Gusau and Gashua.

The minister explained that the action was a measure of stability and continuity in the education system.

“It’s gratifying that the Council was made up of eminent and well respected Nigerians who have been tested and have contributed in various ways to the growth, development and upliftment of Nigerian University system.”

He informed the new council members that it is on their shoulders that the effort of the government to improve the quality of output in tertiary institutions lie, in the next four years of their tenure.

The minister was, however, optimistic that they would bring in their wealth of experience, adherence and respect for the rule of law and due process in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He reminded them of their responsibilities and cautioned against interfering in the day to day management of the school, which is completely out of their mandate.

He said: “You are expected to ensure prudent and judicious management of the institution’s limited funds. Additionally, you are expected to come up with ideas that would improve the revenue generation of the institutions through creative, innovative and productive ventures as well as endowments.