Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

No fewer than 13 members out of the 27 members of the Imo State house assembly have allegedly tested positive for Coronavirus.

However, Emma Ahaneku, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the State assembly while confirming the result to our correspondent said only 3 of the lawmakers were tested positive.

Ahaneku explained that the test was conducted on members and staff as well as aides of the lawmakers at the State assembly on Monday and the result he said is still being awaited.

It would be recalled that the Chairman Task force on COVID-19 in the State professor Maurice Iwu had earlier in a press conference last week announced that a lawmaker of the State assembly tested positive for the virus.

The lawmaker according to Iwu is presently in isolation with his wife, while test he said have been directed to be conducted on all the State lawmakers.

He also announced that, while all the lawmakers go on isolation, the house he said will be adjourning it’s sitting for two weeks to enable the team fumigate the assembly complex.

In view of the positive cases recorded in the State, Iwu announced that the committee will embark on contact tracing to ascertain those who might have contacted the virus.

“We have collected samples from all the lawmakers and their aides, we shall also commence contact tracing and while the house members are in isolation, the house will be shutdown for two weeks to enable us fumigate the complex.

“What happened is not just a health challenge but also a social one, we advise people to continue to maintain the COVID-19 guidelines,” Iwu said.